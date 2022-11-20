97-Year-Old Man Arrested over Fatal Car Accident in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Local police arrested a 97-year-old man on Sunday over a fatal accident involving his car in the northeastern Japan city of Fukushima the previous day.

The man, Kuniyoshi Namishio, is suspected of negligent driving resulting in death under the driving punishment law. The police have not disclosed whether he admitted to the charge.

At around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, a minivehicle driven by Namishio hit a 42-year-old pedestrian on a sidewalk and then crashed into three cars waiting for a traffic light.

The pedestrian was hit hard in her head and found dead at a hospital two hours later. Three women in her 20s to 100s who were on the crashed cars suffered slight injuries.

According to police sources, Namishio had shown no problem in examinations of his cognitive function when renewing his driver license.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]