Kishida Sacks Scandal-Hit Internal Affairs Minister

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday accepted the resignation of Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Minoru Terada, involved in a political funds scandal.

Kishida is believed to have forced Terada to step down, in order to avoid his scandal affecting parliamentary proceedings amid mounting criticism of Terada from opposition parties.

Terada was the third member of Kishida's cabinet to resign during the ongoing session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

