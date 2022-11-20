Japan Reports 76,938 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--A total of 76,938 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Japan on Sunday, with the daily total up by about 8,500 from a week earlier.
The country's death toll from COVID-19 climbed by 57 on the day, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 262, up by one from the previous day.
In Tokyo, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 855 from a week before to 7,777. The seven-day average of new cases rose 16.6 pct to 8,659.4.
The Japanese capital logged six new COVID-19 deaths, while recognizing 19 infected people with severe symptoms under its criteria, unchanged from the previous day.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]