Ehime Governor Nakamura Clinches 4th Term

Newsfrom Japan

Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Ehime Governor Tokihiro Nakamura clinched a fourth term in Sunday's gubernatorial election in the western Japan prefecture.

Nakamura, 62, endorsed by the Democratic Party for the People, defeated his only challenger, Noriko Hayashi, 60, from the Japanese Communist Party.

The election was held in line with the expiration of Nakamura's third term. Voter turnout came to a record low of 33.95 pct.

During the campaign, Nakamura pledged to focus on reconstruction following a recent heavy rain disaster and measures against declining population.

The incumbent was also supported by local chapters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, as well as that of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]