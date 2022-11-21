Japan Logs Over 590,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 593,011 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, up by 91,453 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 23,797,344 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly number of new infection cases, at 60,616, followed by Hokkaido, at 58,899, Kanagawa, at 38,283, Aichi, at 36,897, and Saitama, at 30,748.

The country's death toll among COVID-19 patients rose by 717 from a week before to 48,373.

