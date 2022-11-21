Japan's Kishida Apologizes for String of Resignations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida apologized for the recent series of ministerial resignations in a meeting of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Monday.

The resignations of three ministers while the Diet is in session "are very regrettable," Kishida told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

"I take seriously my responsibility for making appointments," he said at the start of Lower House deliberations on the government's fiscal 2022 second supplementary budget.

Kishida said he will fulfill his duties by getting the whole government to put all-out efforts into managing state affairs so that there are no delays in policy implementation.

On Sunday, internal affairs minister Minoru Terada resigned over a political funds scandal, becoming the third minister to quit in less than a month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]