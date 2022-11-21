Japan Top Court Rejects Guilty Ruling for Kodansha Ex-Editor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court dismissed on Monday a high court ruling that found a former deputy chief editor at major publisher Kodansha Ltd. guilty of allegedly murdering his wife.

At the top court's First Petty Bench, Presiding Justice Atsushi Yamaguchi rejected the 11-year prison sentence handed down by a district court and upheld by Tokyo High Court.

It is the first time for a guilty ruling reached in a district court under the lay judge system to be thrown out by the top court after being upheld by a second-instance court. The case was sent back to Tokyo High Court.

The 47-year-old defendant is accused of strangling his wife in their house in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward on Aug. 9, 2016.

The defendant, who has South Korean nationality, was involved in the publisher's Weekly Shonen Magazine and Morning comic magazines, overseeing hit works such as "Koe no Katachi" (A Silent Voice) and "Nanatsu no Taizai" (Seven Deadly Sins). He also took part in the launch of the blockbuster comic series "Shingeki no Kyojin" (Attack on Titan).

