3 Men Leave Major Brewer, Creating Original Gin on Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Three former employees of a major Japanese brewer have spread their wings and are creating their own craft gin on one of the Goto Islands in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Nagasaki.

The three men bid farewell to Kirin Brewery Co. with a dream of delivering to the world their gin, which embodies the history and culture of Fukue Island, part of the city of Goto.

Of the very many different alcoholic beverages that exist, gin stands out in that it embraces creativity because it gives a high level of freedom in terms of ingredients used and production methods.

Kunihiko Kadota, 51, and Shunsuke Omoto, 57, who both worked in marketing and other divisions at Kirin, and professional blender Hideaki Kito, 58, will open their distillery near Hantomari Church, located in the northeastern part of the island, in December. Kadota will serve as head of the distillery.

The three fell in love with Fukue's rich nature, as well as its compassion, illustrated in its history of accepting many "kakure kirishitan," or hidden Christians, who fled to the islands to maintain their faith.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]