Japan New COVID-19 Cases Up 4,800 from Week Before

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 41,454 new COVID-19 cases Monday, up over 4,800 from a week earlier.

The number of very ill coronavirus patients fell by three from Sunday to 259, while 144 new COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infection cases stood at 4,619, up 594 from a week before. Six new deaths were reported.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new infection cases rose 16.6 pct to 8,744.3.

The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government’s criteria fell by two from Sunday to 17.

