Japan Successfully Test-Fires New Interceptor Missile

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force said Monday that it has successfully conducted its first test-firing of a new Standard Missile-3 Block 2A interceptor missile from one of its Aegis destroyers.

The launch was part of the tests to check the performances of the Aegis-equipped advanced destroyers Maya and Haguro, which were conducted over the six days through Monday off Hawaii.

In the test of SM-3 Block 2A, developed jointly by Japan and the United States, the Maya became the first MSDF vessel to fire the new interceptor missile, successfully destroying a target.

The missile launched by the Maya hit outside the atmosphere a mock medium-range ballistic missile fired by the U.S. military.

Also, the Haguro successfully destroyed a mock short-range ballistic missile with its conventional SM-3 Block 1B missile defense system.

