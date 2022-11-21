BOJ Shows Test of Readers for New Bank Notes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan on Monday unveiled to the media a test of readers for new bank notes, to be issued from the first half of fiscal 2024.

In the test at the National Printing Bureau's Tokyo plant, makers of equipment for reading bank notes in vending machines and cash registers at shops collected data using specimens of new bank notes and checked the operations of the new readers.

"Preparations are steadily progressing for the change (of bank notes), including the launch of mass production in June," said Hiroyuki Kanno, director-general of the BOJ's Currency Issue Department.

The test started in January. So far, 29 companies and one organization have participated.

Monday's round, the third of its kind, used specimens of the new 10,000-yen, 5,000-yen and 1,000-yen bills.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]