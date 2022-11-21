MSDF Ship Guards U.S., Australian Warships in Joint Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel has provided under the country's national security law protection for U.S. and Australian naval ships during a joint drill, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

Last year, a similar exercise was conducted for the Australian navy under the law for the first time.

During the joint combat and replenishment training, carried out in waters south of eastern and western Japan on Sunday and Monday, the MSDF destroyer "Setogiri" escorted four U.S. and Australian vessels, including the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and Australian replenishment ships.

The drill showed it became possible for the three nations to conduct military operations more closely than before, a significant development for upholding peace and security of Japan and the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said.

