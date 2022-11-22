Man Arrested for Taking Tests in Place of Job-Hunting Student

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly taking online corporate tests to assess job applicants' abilities and aptitude in place of a job-hunting student on April 2.

This marked the first arrest in Japan of a proxy test-taker over the so-called web tests, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Tokyo police arrested Nobuto Tanaka, a Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> employee in the western Japan city of Osaka, on suspicion of illegal production and usage of electromagnetic records. He has admitted the allegations, the police said.

The police also sent papers to public prosecutors of a 22-year-old woman in her fourth year at university for allegedly asking Tanaka to take the web tests by posing as her.

Tanaka has been asked to take such tests in place of around 300 people over the course of six months, sources familiar with the police investigation said.

