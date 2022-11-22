Expert Panel Urges Japan to Possess Counterstrike Capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts on Tuesday proposed that the country possess counterstrike capabilities in order to strengthen its defense power amid an increasingly severe security environment.

The panel's chair, former Ambassador to the United States Kenichiro Sasae, visited Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the day to submit its recommendations.

In the recommendations, the panel also underscored the need to raise taxes to finance a significant increase in defense spending.

Based on the proposals, the government plans to accelerate discussions on the country's three key defense documents, which the government is slated to update later this year.

"We received valuable recommendations," Kishida said at the meeting with Sasae. The government "will promote discussions on necessary defense power, budget and fiscal resource, while closely coordinating with the ruling parties," the prime minister said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]