Japan Sends Inquiry Letter to Unification Church on Adoptions

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's welfare ministry has sent a letter of inquiry to the religious group known as the Unification Church over an adoption scheme allegedly being conducted by the group, Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.

The letter, sent jointly with the Tokyo metropolitan government, urged the Unification Church to respond by Dec. 5.

In a related move, education and culture minister Keiko Nagaoka exercised the right to ask questions to the Unification Church under the religious corporation law later on Tuesday, as part of the procedure to decide whether to seek a dissolution order for the group.

If illegal actions related to adoption are confirmed through the latest inquiry by the welfare ministry, they could also be the basis for a dissolution order.

However, it is unclear to what extent the actual situation will be clarified, as the letter sent by the welfare ministry has no binding power.

