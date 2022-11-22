MOX Fuel Delivered from France to N-Plant in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Takahama, Fukui Pref., Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--A ship carrying plutonium-uranium mixed oxide, or MOX, fuel made in France arrived at the port of Kansai Electric Power Co.'s <9503> Takahama nuclear power station in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, Tuesday morning.

It was the first shipment of MOX fuel to the nuclear plant from overseas in roughly one year. The fuel will be used at the plant's No. 3 reactor.

Kansai Electric, which serves the Kansai western Japan region, conducts so-called pluthermal power generation at the Takahama plant's No. 3 and No. 4 reactors. Pluthermal power generation, which uses MOX fuel, is a key part of the Japanese government's nuclear fuel cycle policy.

The MOX fuel, a mixture of plutonium extracted from spent nuclear fuel and uranium, was produced by French nuclear company Orano. The ship carrying the fuel left the French port of Cherbourg on Sept. 17.

Kansai Electric held about 12.6 tons of plutonium in Japan and overseas combined at the end of 2021, enough to make some 290 MOX fuel assemblies.

