Japan to Mull Trade Deal with Israel

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will consider concluding an economic partnership agreement for free trade with Israel, officials said Tuesday.

Japan and Israel will establish a joint research forum of government, industry and academic representatives, the officials told a meeting at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Tokyo aims to scrap Israel's 7 pct tariff on imports of Japanese passenger cars.

Over the Israeli car market, Japan faces stiff competition from South Korea. But Japan's competitiveness is expected to decrease markedly as Israel is set to remove its import tariffs on South Korean cars upon the entry into force of the two countries' free trade deal Dec. 1.

At the LDP meeting, government officials also disclosed a plan to set up a joint research forum on a possible economic partnership deal with Bangladesh.

