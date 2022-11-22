ADK Voluntarily Reports Bid-Rigging for Tokyo Games Test Events

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese advertising agency ADK Marketing Solutions Inc. has voluntarily admitted to rigging bids for contracts related to test events for last year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

ADK reported the misconduct to the Fair Trade Commission under a leniency program for companies that voluntarily report their anticompetitive practices, the sources said.

Based on the report from ADK, the FTC is expected to open an investigation into the bid-rigging scandal, in which advertising giant Dentsu Inc. allegedly played a central role, the sources said.

Under the leniency program, companies that voluntarily report their involvement in anticompetitive practices will be exempted from fines or given reduced fines. The first company to report its misconduct before being investigated will be granted full immunity from fines and criminal prosecution.

Bids were allegedly rigged in competitive tenders held by the Tokyo Games organizing committee between May and August of 2018 for planning and planning assistance services for test events, sources familiar with the matter said.

