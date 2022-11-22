New Min. Matsumoto Faces Allegation of Possible Law Violation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new internal affairs minister, Takeaki Matsumoto, on Tuesday faced an allegation of a possible violation of the political funds control law by his political funds management body.

The Japanese Communist Party's newspaper reported the same day that the body has sold tickets that far exceeded the capacities of venues for political fundraising parties.

At his inaugural press conference a day after assuming the ministerial post on Monday, Matsumoto said he is appropriately handling political funds under the law. He added that he would confirm details of the allegation, if necessary.

Matsumoto was appointed to the post after his predecessor, Minoru Terada, resigned on Sunday over a political funds scandal.

"Each and every politician must properly handle political funds based on the law," Matsumoto stressed at the press conference.

