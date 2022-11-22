Kishida Apologizes for Minister Resignations at Upper House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida apologized for the recent successive resignations by ministers of his cabinet at a House of Councillors meeting on Tuesday, following his such apology at a House of Representatives meeting the previous day.

"It's truly regrettable that the ministers resigned while the Diet (Japan's parliament) is in session," Kishida said at the Upper House meeting. "I take seriously my responsibility as their appointer."

"Trust and empathy must be in the foundations of the administration," the prime minister stressed.

Referring to his government's plans including one to establish a law to help victims of questionable practices by religious groups, Kishida said the government will join forces to regain public trust by fulfilling its responsibilities so as not to cause any delay in implementing policy measures.

On Sunday, internal affairs minister Minoru Terada resigned over a political funds scandal, following the resignation on Nov. 11 of Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi over a gaffe regarding the minister's duties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]