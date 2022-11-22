Japan Lawmakers Launch Group for Sauna Promotion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition camps launched a group for sauna promotion on Tuesday.

The suprapartisan group will "sweat" with efforts to spread and develop saunas, its chair, former internal affairs minister Ryota Takeda of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said.

The new group has some 50 members, including those from the LDP, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People.

It plans to consider developing legislation to promote saunas.

"Sitting in a sauna is invigorating, and I think the parliamentary group will lead the revitalization of a political world," Yutaka Arai of the CDP, who serves as secretary-general of the group, told reporters.

