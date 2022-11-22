Japan New Coronavirus Cases Up 19,000 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 124,005 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, up some 19,000 from a week earlier.

The daily count of new cases rewrote a record high in Hokkaido, at 11,394, Iwate Prefecture, at 2,115, and Yamagata Prefecture, at 2,207.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of new cases, with 12,758, followed by Hokkaido, Aichi Prefecture, with 9,272, Kanagawa Prefecture, with 7,235, and Saitama Prefecture, with 6,683.

Across the country, 178 COVID-19 patients were newly confirmed dead, while the number of severely ill patients grew to 263 from Monday's 259.

