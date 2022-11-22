Japan Gives Emergency Approval to Shionogi COVID-19 Pill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato on Tuesday gave emergency approval to a COVID-19 pill developed by Shionogi & Co. <4507>.

The Xocova pill became the third oral COVID-19 treatment available for mildly ill patients in Japan and the first developed domestically. The supply of Xocova, whose generic name is ensitrelvir fumaric acid, is expected to begin in the first half of December.

Earlier on Tuesday, subcommittees of the Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council, which advises the health minister, gave their green light at a joint meeting, saying that the pill is presumed to be effective.

It was the first approval issued under a new system for granting emergency regulatory approval to pharmaceutical goods considered effective, in order to put them into practical use quickly in urgent situations.

Under the system, launched in May, drugs may see their approvals canceled if their efficacy cannot be confirmed after the start of their practical use.

