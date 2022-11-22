Japanese Man Gives Up Yacht Trip Around World
Kobe, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--A 23-year-old Japanese man has abandoned a voyage to become the youngest Japanese to sail nonstop around the world alone in a yacht, the company he works for said Tuesday.
Hirotsugu Kimura, from Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, returned to a yacht harbor in the western Japan city on Monday.
He had planned to head south in the Pacific Ocean before traveling eastward. But he was caught in a storm on Nov. 12, soon after his departure, and problems emerged with his yacht's self-steering and power generation systems while he was sailing southeast off Tokyo's Hachijojima island.
Kimura is expected to try for the record again as soon as autumn next year.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]