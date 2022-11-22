Japan Exercises Right to Question Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday exercised its right to question the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church under the religious corporation law.

The government sent a letter of questions to the group on the day, demanding that the group answer the questions by Dec. 9.

It was the first time that the government used such a legal questioning right since the law was revised in 1995 to stipulate the right.

The move came about a month after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued an order to take steps for exercising the right, as part of the government's investigation into the group.

A focal point is whether the government finds evidence showing that the group conducted illegal acts organizationally and how malicious and continual they were.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]