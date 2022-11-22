Japan Pledges 2.5-M.-Dlr Winter Aid to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide 2.57 million dollars in emergency grant aid to Ukraine to help the country under Russian aggression to survive the cold winter, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday.

The aid will be used to send power generators and solar-powered lanterns via the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees to Ukraine, where many energy facilities have been destroyed by Russian military attacks.

The aid "is very important for helping people with no access to heating or lighting due to power outages to weather the winter," Hayashi said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]