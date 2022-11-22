Coronavirus Cases in Japan May Hit Peak: Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--The pace of increase in new coronavirus cases in Japan has shown signs of slowing, suggesting the possibility of hitting a peak any time soon, a government advisory panel said Tuesday.

The number of new cases in the week through Monday rose 1.18-fold from the previous week, a milder weekly increase.

However, infection situations vary among regions. New cases fell week on week in Yamaguchi and Tokushima prefectures, both in western Japan, while surging especially in northern regions, such as Hokkaido and Tohoku.

At a press conference, panel head Takaji Wakita, also chief of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, warned that new cases may plateau or rise again after stopping increasing because people will become busier toward the end of the year.

"Japan may face a simultaneous spread of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza when school activities resume after the year-end and New Year holidays," he added.

