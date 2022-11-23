Tokyo Urges Beijing to Stop Intrusions into Japanese Waters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo on Tuesday demanded that Beijing stop immediately intrusions into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

In an online high-level meeting on maritime issues, Japan requested China not to operate coast guard ships in the waters surrounding the Okinawa Prefecture islands, claimed by Beijing. Such ships are frequently spotted inside the waters around the islet, called Diaoyu in China.

The meeting brought together officials of the foreign, defense, coast guard and other government agencies of both countries.

The two sides agreed to set up a bilateral defense hotline to prevent any accidental clash and make preparations for proposed security dialogue.

The day's session was the first intergovernmental meeting between the two countries since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]