Japan Confirms 133,095 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 133,095 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase of about 26,000 from a week earlier.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by three from Tuesday to 266, while 115 new deaths were confirmed.
In Tokyo, 12,850 new cases were confirmed, a rise of about 2,700 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new cases rose 16.7 pct to 9,358.3. There were 15 severely ill patients, a decline of two from Tuesday.
The central prefecture of Nagano reported a record high of 4,328 new cases. In the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, 10,943 new cases and 17 fresh deaths were confirmed.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]