Japan Marks Stunning World Cup Win over Germany

Doha, Qatar, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan rallied from behind to pick up a stunning 2-1 win over Germany in their FIFA World Cup opener in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday.

Germany led 1-0 at half-time, but two second-half goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano lifted Japan past the four-time champions in Group E.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said "it's not too much to say that this is a historic moment and victory." He added, "I think the win came as a surprise to the world, but this means Japan's soccer is becoming close to the world level."

Doan said, "I was playing thinking I would ice the game." He said: "I always stand on the pitch determined to boost Japan's soccer. Pin high hopes on me."

The victory gave Japan a momentum boost as it is attempting to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in its seventh straight World Cup appearance.

