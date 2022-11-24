Kishida Admits Inadequacies in Campaign Funds Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office admitted Thursday that a financial report related to his campaign for last year's House of Representatives election included 98 receipts with no purposes of payment written on them.

"There were some inadequacies on the receipts," Kishida told reporters. "I have instructed my office to ensure that such inadequacies will never happen again."

The move followed a recent report by the Shukan Bunshun magazine that the prime minister's financial report for the Lower House election included many receipts where the names of the payers or the purposes of payment were not written, in suspected violation of the public offices election law.

Kishida explained that the purposes of expenditures were written in the report itself, and that he confirmed that the expenditures, including for food and stationery goods, were "appropriate."

The lack of information on the receipts was due to "our cashier's failure to check," the prime minister noted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]