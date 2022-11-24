Kishida "Not Thinking at All" about Cabinet Reshuffle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that he is "not thinking at all" about reshuffling his cabinet amid sluggish public support for the cabinet.

Kishida was speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office, following media reports that he is considering carrying out a cabinet reshuffle.

"We have to focus on Diet deliberations and various political challenges now," the prime minister noted.

