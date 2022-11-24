Kishida Praises Japan Team for World Cup Victory over Germany

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday praised Japan men's soccer team for securing a dramatic comeback victory against Germany in their opening match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar the previous day.

"It was an amazing match where (the Samurai Blue) managed to display the strength of the team and the individuals, as well as the excellent strategy of the coach," Kishida told reporters.

Kishida's comment came at a time when he is under criticism for being too slow in replacing his ministers embroiled in a series of scandals.

"I think the entire country was filled with excitement over the magnificent win," Kishida, who watched the game on television, said.

On Japan's next match, which will be against Costa Rica on Sunday, Kishida voiced his hopes that Wednesday's win will give a boost to the team so that they can achieve their goal of qualifying for the World Cup round of 16.

