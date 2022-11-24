Japan Players, Fans Praised for Cleanup after Historic World Cup Win

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan players and fans were praised for their "traditional" practice of tidying up the stands and the changing room after the team's historic victory over Germany in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener on Wednesday.

FIFA posted a photo on Twitter showing the Japan team's locker room left cleaned up after the match, with origami cranes placed on the table to show respect for the host.

"Spotless. Domo Arigato (Thank you)," FIFA said in the tweet.

Another tweet from FIFA revealed that Japanese supporters stayed behind after the match to pick up garbage at the stands. "It's not only three points that Japan have in the bag," it said.

Fans posted a video of the stadium staff expressing gratitude for Japanese supporters over a loudspeaker, as well as a photo taken together with them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]