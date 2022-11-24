Princess Nobuko Leaves Hospital after Cancer Surgery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Nobuko, the widow of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, was discharged from a Tokyo hospital on Thursday, after she underwent surgery for her breast cancer on Saturday, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The 67-year-old princess, whose husband was a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, is recovering steadily after the operation at Keio University Hospital in the Japanese capital's Shinjuku Ward, according to the agency.

The princess was admitted to the hospital on Oct. 16 after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer earlier in the month.

Part of her right breast was removed in the surgery. Her cancer was found to be stage 0 ductal carcinoma in situ.

No cancer metastasis has been confirmed, and the risk of cancer recurrence is very slim, agency officials said.

