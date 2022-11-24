Shionogi Applies for Approval of Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Shionogi & Co. <4507> said Thursday that it has applied with the health ministry for approval to manufacture and sell its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such vaccine developed by a Japanese drugmaker.

Shionogi’s vaccine is supposed to be used for the first, second and third vaccinations against COVID-19 for those aged 20 or older in the country.

The vaccine is a recombinant protein-based type that is different from messenger RNA vaccines, including one developed by U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc., that are widely used in Japan now.

Shionogi is also developing a vaccine also targeting novel coronavirus variants including omicron and planning to accelerate efforts to put it to practical use.

In December 2020, the company started a clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine for which it has applied for approval.

