Japan Unlikely to Ban Donations Made under "Mind Control"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan is unlikely to include a ban on donations made under "mind control" in a proposed new law to help victims of the religious group known as the Unification Church, it was learned Thursday.

Instead, the government and the ruling camp of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito plan to include in the legislation to set up the new law a provision requiring religious and other corporations to take care not to solicit donations in certain situations.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi explained the plan in a meeting of top secretaries at six ruling and opposition parties.

In the opposition side, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) seek a ban on donations made under the influence of brainwashing, also known as mind control.

But Motegi said that it is difficult to judge the state of mind of an individual, rejecting the two parties' demand.

