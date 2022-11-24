Japan New COVID-19 Cases Down 34,900 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 57,895 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down some 34,900 from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by 15 from Wednesday to 281. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 99.

New infection cases in Tokyo came to 5,639, down about 4,100 from a week ago.

There were 11 new fatal cases in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria rose by five from Wednesday to 20.

The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 8,770.3 in Tokyo, up 6.0 pct week on week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]