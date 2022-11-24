Tokyo Logs 5,639 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 5,639 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday, down by about 4,100 from a week ago.
Eleven new deaths were confirmed among people with COVID-19 in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients counted under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria rose by five from Wednesday to 20.
The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 8,770.3, up 6.0 pct week on week.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]