Kishida Plans to Vist U.S. in Early Jan.

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering making his first visit to the White House since he took office last year ahead of an ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, in January for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, government sources said Thursday.

Through the talks, Kishida hopes to reinforce Japan-U.S. security ties at a time when China is stepping up its hegemonic moves and North Korea is repeatedly firing ballistic missiles, the sources said.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss how to deal with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and share the stance of never allowing Moscow to make nuclear threats. In addition, they are likely to agree on the importance of the Group of Seven major countries getting united to support Ukraine.

Besides, Kishida will ask for Biden's cooperation over a G-7 summit to be held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May next year.

To bring the Kishida-chaired summit to a successful end, he is also considering visiting other G-7 nations.

