Kishida Vows Relief to Wide Range of Unification Church Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that the government's planned bill will be able to provide relief to a wide range of victims of questionable practices by the religious group known as the Unification Church.

The bill "will cover damage that has not been addressed so far and will be useful in preventing future damage," Kishida told a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting.

At the meeting, deliberations on the government's proposed second supplementary budget for fiscal 2022 started in earnest.

Kishida reiterated the government's stance of aiming to submit a relief bill over Unification Church-linked damage as soon as possible to have it enacted during the ongoing Diet session.

Regarding criticism from opposition parties that the government-planned bill is inadequate in restricting donations from people under "mind control," consumer affairs minister Taro Kono explained that it is difficult to clearly define mind control by law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]