Dentsu Raided over Alleged Tokyo Games Test Event Bid-Rigging

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors and antitrust officials raided advertising agency Dentsu Inc. on Friday over suspected bid-rigging for contracts related to tests events for last year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office and the Fair Trade Commission jointly searched Dentsu's Tokyo headquarters and some other locations.

They suspect that Dentsu and several other companies rigged bids for the planning of test events ordered by the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, in violation of the antimonopoly law.

Prosecutors earlier this year searched Dentsu as part of their investigation into allegations that Haruyuki Takahashi, a former organizing committee executive who once worked for the adverting agency, received bribes in relation to Games sponsorship contracts.

Dentsu, which played an influential role in the Games as the exclusive marketing agency for the organizing committee, is suspected of leading the bid-rigging. Event company Cerespo Co. <9625> was also searched in Friday's raid.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]