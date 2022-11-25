Misconduct Found at Space Medicine Research in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, on Friday reported misconduct over the handling of data on a now-aborted space medicine experiment led by Japanese astronaut and doctor Satoshi Furukawa.

JAXA reported the misconduct to the science and health ministries as violation of ethical guidelines on medical research.

Furukawa and others started an experiment in 2016 that involved people living in a closed-environment facility at JAXA's Tsukuba Space Center in the eastern Japan prefecture of Ibaraki in an attempt to develop a stress assessment system for astronauts staying at the International Space Station, according to sources at the science ministry and others.

The experiment was abandoned in 2019, after the improper handling of data was discovered during the process, the sources said.

The misconduct does not amount to falsification or fabrication of data because no paper on findings from the experiment was published, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]