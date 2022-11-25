Kishida Rejects Demand to Sack Reconstruction Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday rejected an opposition demand to replace reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba, who is at the center of a money scandal.

"It's important (for the minister) to fulfill accountability," Kishida told a meeting of the House of Representatives' Budget Committee.

Akiba is facing an allegation of a violation of the public offices election law over last year's Lower House election.

According to a report by a weekly magazine earlier this week, two of his state-paid secretaries received 120,000 yen and 80,000 yen in compensation for their roles in Akiba's campaign, although such payments are allowed only for certain jobs.

At a press conference on Friday, Akiba denied the allegation, claiming that the magazine report contained "misunderstanding about the facts."

