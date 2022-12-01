INTERVIEW: Japan Should Hold Talks with N. Korea for Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan should hold negotiations with North Korea as part of its efforts to ease tensions in the region, an expert has said.

"It's important to provide North Korea, by continuing negotiations, with 'a sense of reassurance'" that Japan will not be a threat to the reclusive country, Tadashi Kimiya, professor at the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences of the University of Tokyo, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

Kimiya, a specialist on Korean Peninsula issues, said the possible resumption of talks between Japan and North Korea over normalizing their diplomatic relations should be used as a catalyst to bring Pyongyang back to the table of dialogue.

The Japanese government has said that it is ready to have a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at any time, but this implies that Tokyo wants to talk about the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago, Kimiya said.

"North Korea's position is that the issue has been resolved, so we can't expect the country to accept the offer," Kimiya said, adding that for the North, the issue of its nuclear and missile development is something that should be discussed with the United States.

