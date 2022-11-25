Japan Ruling Camp to Agree on Counterstrike Capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese ruling camp is considering including in the government's three key defense documents to be revised at year-end the policy of possessing counterstrike abilities, informed sources said Friday.

The development came after Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, indicated its tolerance of Japan's future acquisition of counterstrike capabilities.

The two parties are expected to reach an agreement on the matter as early as next week, when their working-level officials hold talks.

The focus of their discussions now shifts to the range of counterstrikes Japan should be allowed to mount, the sources said.

"Showing that Japan possesses counterstrike capabilities would contribute to deterring attacks against the country," Komeito Secretary-General Keiichi Ishii told a press conference. "The biggest purpose would be to strengthen deterrent power."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]