Japan Court Discarded Records Designated for Preservation

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court said Friday that records on six civil trials handled at Oita District Court that were designated for permanent preservation have been discarded.

It was the first revelation of the disposal of trial records designated for permanent preservation.

The Supreme Court's internal rules require records of cases that drew social attention or would serve as key materials for research to be preserved permanently.

Meanwhile, it emerged recently that records of high-profile cases involving minors, including deadly attacks on children in Kobe, western Japan, in 1997 by a perpetrator who was arrested when he was 14, have been discarded.

Following the revelations, the top court carried out a survey and found that there were a total of 1,367 cases, including juvenile crime cases, whose court records are designated for permanent preservation at courts across Japan.

