Tokyo to Build New Subway Line from City Core to Waterfront

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government announced a draft plan Friday to build a new subway line connecting the city center with waterfront areas of the Japanese capital.

Seven stations will be built for the new subway line, which will start at Tokyo Station, according to the draft plan.

The subway line is aimed at meeting transport demand linked to the growing population of the waterfront areas, which are seeing the developing of many high-rise condominiums before and after the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in summer 2021.

The metropolitan government aims to open the new subway line by 2040. Some 420 billion to 510 billion yen is expected to be spent on the project.

“The waterfront areas have potential to draw people and investment from all over the world,” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a news conference Friday. “We’ll promote consideration further for the early opening of the line.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]