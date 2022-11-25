Japan Political Parties' Expenditures Up 16 Pct in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Total expenditures by political parties in Japan in 2021 rose 16.4 pct from the previous year to 76,819 million yen, internal affairs ministry data showed Friday.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continued, the parties appeared to spend funds actively for the House of Representatives election in October 2021.

The data covered funds reports from a total of 2,923 parties, fund management bodies for politicians and other entities. Their combined expenditures climbed 15.6 pct to 104,746 million yen, while total income fell 3.9 pct to 99,629 million yen.

Among political parties, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party spent 27,176 million yen, up 46.5 pct. Its election-linked spending shot up over 100 times to 2,368 million yen from 21 million yen. Expenses on organizational activities jumped 50.4 pct.

Other political parties also spent heavily on election-related items. Such spending came to 1,883 million yen at the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, 499 million yen at Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, and 786 million yen at Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]