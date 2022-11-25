Japan New COVID-19 Cases Up 34,500 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 118,767 new COVID-19 cases Friday, up some 34,500 from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by 14 from Thursday to 295. New fatalities totaled 174.

New infection cases in Tokyo numbered 12,938 on Friday, up about 4,600 from a week before.

In the Japanese capital, nine new deaths were confirmed. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria dropped by two from Thursday to 18.

